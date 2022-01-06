With the annual event of CES 2022 unfolding these days, Sony continues to make important announcements, this one is more about the PlayStation VR2.

To tell us a little more about this long-awaited project, he showed us Horizon Call of the Mountain As one of its first projects, which is already being developed, this announcement moved many, but it also raised several doubts, so it is good to see that the company published a statement to talk more about it.

Through the PlayStation Blog, Jan-Bart van Beek, art and animation director at Guerrilla Games, spoke about the revelation of Horizon Call of the Mountain. Although he made it clear that he still does not want to reveal “too much”, he did dare to say that the adventure will focus on a new character.

What has left us a greater doubt than others, could it be that we will say goodbye to Aloy? Call of the mountain along with other old acquaintances.

“We don’t want to reveal too much yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of a completely new character. They will also be able to meet Aloy, other familiar faces and new characters along the way, and we will soon introduce them to the protagonist of Horizon Call of the Mountain ”said van Beek.

Among other things, the creative also stressed that Horizon Call of the Mountain is being developed for PlayStation VR2. In his words, it is a “unique” experience that was designed “to drive hardware technology, innovation and the gaming experience.”

It also assures us that the PS VR2 Sense controls will give a whole new meaning to being completely immersed within the world of Horizon.

What would be bad news is that the publication did not give us more details about Horizon Call of the Mountain, so we do not know what its release date will be, just as we do not know when the PlayStation VR2 will be available.