We are in the Christmas season and there is less than a week until the arrival of Santa Claus, so you may be interested to know that in a couple of days we will have the launch of Horatio Goes Snowboarding, a multiplayer for the whole family that will come to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Developed by Infinite State Games and published by EastAsiaSoft, Horatio Goes Snowboarding is a tribute to winter sports that takes us to snowy mountains to ski in a fun way thanks to the game’s arcade gameplay. Rent a snowboard and climb to the top of the mountain to descend with your friends in a fun way, as we can see in the following trailer.

The first thing you should do in Horatio Goes Snowboarding is to find a snowboard or ski before taking a helicopter that takes you to the top of the snowy mountains that Infinite State Games presents. In no time you will be sliding down a procedurally generated mountain, so each excursion will be different.

Horatio Goes Snowboarding can be played alone or with a partner, as it has a multiplayer mode for up to 4 people locally. The gameplay of the game is inspired by arcade experiences, so it will have a leaderboard where you can compare your best scores with those of other players.

Even if Horatio Goes Snowboarding It seems like a casual experience, it is possible to lose if you run out of money. To earn money you must dodge the traffic while you go to the helicopter; You must avoid the obstacles while sliding from the mountain. If you get hurt you will have to pay the hospital fees, and if you run out of money it’s Game Over.

Horatio Goes Snowboarding is coming December 22 to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One digitally thanks to EastAsiaSoft.