LaSalud.mx.- In order to identify, measure, monitor, limit, control and reveal the risks to which the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is exposed in the exercise of its financial functions, the Honorable Technical Council of this institution approved the creation of the Financial and Actuarial Risks Commission.

The Finance Director, Marco Aurelio Ramírez Corzo, —By instructions from the General Director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo– proposed the creation of such a Commission. He explained that she will report directly to the Technical Council and will provide the elements so that effective means of financial risk control exist, thereby strengthening the institute’s corporate governance.

According to the Social Security Law, the institute has to grant medical and economic benefits for the social security of its beneficiaries, for which efficient administration of financial resources is essential.

The Commission’s objectives are to manage the financial risks of IMSS investments, identify events that could harm the financial situation of the insurance managed by the institute, and detect contingencies related to the protection of assets that can be mitigated by contracting insurance policies. .

Another of its purposes will be to authorize methodologies related to the institutional costing of the substantive services of the IMSS, as well as the evaluation of the economic and financial scope of the proposed health supplies.

Ramírez Corzo declared that it is very relevant for the institute to have an adequate management of its investment risks, since financial reserves represent 48% of its total assets. In this sense, this body will give its opinion for the consideration of the H. Technical Council on the exposure limits proposed to the investment risk metrics, the methodologies for risk management and investment operations, as well as on the investment regime.

In addition to this, the exposure to risk and the consumption of limits will be reported to the Technical Council on a quarterly basis and, where appropriate, the excess of risk limits and the corrective actions implemented will be notified.

This Commission will authorize methodologies, assumptions and sensitivity scenarios for the preparation of financial and actuarial studies of the insurance administered by the institute, of the pension plan, of subaccount 2 of the Fund for the fulfillment of Labor Obligations, among others.

He indicated that it is essential to manage the income of the IMSS, of which 93% is made up of worker-employer fees plus the contribution of the federal government. On the other hand, 72% of the institute’s own annual expenses are directly assigned to services that carry actuarial risks.

To strengthen analysis and decision-making, the Commission will have the participation of two independent experts, one in investment risks and the other in actuarial risks.

