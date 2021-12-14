The latest rumors suggest that Honor would be preparing its own folding terminal and would have a format similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, it would be called Honor Magic Fold.

Foldable phones may have marked a before and after in mobile telephony. And, is that, the change of format that these devices seek is something that had not been seen to date.

Of course, despite the advances of this type of terminals. What happens is that, at the moment, we do not find many real options for any type of user. To date there are few companies venturing into this sector.

The company that has taken the most chest out has been Samsung with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, these terminals have a different way of understanding what it means to be a folding terminal. While one has a shell format, the other a tablet.

These two formats seem to be the most popular on a general level, although there are also other manufacturers who are quick to try devices with roll-up screens. The clear example is OPPO with the X 2021.

Little update our Magic Fold render (Low res) pic.twitter.com/Nu2khHdggv – Teme (特米) 😷 (@ RODENT950) December 10, 2021

And, although the examples are few, it has been seen that other companies have already started to launch devices or, at least, to plan them. In recent weeks it has been seen that Huawei would be preparing a device with these characteristics.

But it seems that it would not be the only one, today we learned that Honor would also have in mind to launch a folding device called Honor Magic Fold. From the name it follows that the format would be the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This news is, for the moment, a rumor; so you have to take it with some caution. In the supposed real photo of the device we see a design with a large external screen and a rear camera module similar to that of the Honor 50 Pro.

There is not much more information about this device, so we have to wait for Honor to decide to launch it officially or announce it to know the specifications and all the ins and outs of the device.