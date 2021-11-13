This is how you can describe the movement made by Honor now a year ago, when Huawei sold it to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co , a conglomerate of distributors in the city of Shenzhen, from which the Chinese brand originates. Until that moment, Honor had belonged to Huawei from the moment of its founding, back in 2013.

The US veto of Huawei has completely changed the pieces of the mobile phone board globally. Since Huawei’s huge drop in sales has been taken advantage of by its rivals, but what happened to Honor?

During those years the brand had a prominent role in the mid-range globally, in fact in Spain it was one of the most prominent. But US veto Huawei, making it impossible to load Google apps and services on their mobiles, it was also extended to Honor. So the latter was dragged into the same ordeal that Huawei is currently going through. Therefore the answer is clear, Honor no longer belongs to Huawei, which in itself is good news for both the brand and its customers.

Huawei’s shadow is elongated

As is logical, Huawei’s shadow over Honor is elongated, and it is evident that the sale has occurred so that at least this leg of Huawei’s business can have a journey beyond China. Without the ballast of Huawei, now Honor can count on the services of Google and its apps globally. This is something that we have verified in the Honor 50 that has recently arrived in Spain. This phone comes with MagicUI 4.2, the traditional software layer, so similar to EMUI at the time.

In fact it is what today should be an EMUI 12 with with Google integrated. The influence of Huawei can still be appreciated in the design of the phone itself, the Honor 50 is a mobile extremely similar to the Huawei P50, and it is evident that the shadow of the Chinese giant is elongated and is still very present in Honor. But the reality is that they are already independent companies, although we already know that in China everything is subject to other supreme orders.

From a more personal point of view, it seems that Huawei has decided to save Honor selling this division, so that in the future it can somehow fill the gap left by the company, using Google services, and other processors other than the Kirin, such as the Snapdragon that have precisely released their latest models. Therefore, no, Honor no longer has anything from Huawei officially, but it aspires to take its place in the West and globally with many of the charms of its former owner.