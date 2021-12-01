Last June, already as an independent brand of Huawei, Honor presented the new devices of the Honor 50 family, which ended up landing in Spain with Google services on board. Barely a few months have passed since that and we already have among us his successors, The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro, which have just been officially announced in China.

Like their predecessors, these two new 5G models boast a very striking design and some specifications that, although they belong together to the premium mid-range, in some sections are more typical of the high-end range. OLED screen, 66W fast charging and Snapdragon 778G processor are some of them.

Technical data of the Honor 60 and 60 Pro

Honor 60 Honor 60 Pro Screen 6.67 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refreshment

Curved panel 6.78 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,652 x 1,080

120Hz refreshment

Curved panel Processor Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 778G + RAM 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide angle: 8 megapixels f / 2.0

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide angle-macro: 50 megapixels f / 2.2

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera Main: 32 megapixels Main: 50 megapixels Battery 4,800 mAh

66W fast charge 4,800 mAh

66W fast charge System Android 11

Magic UI 5.0 Android 11

Magic UI 5.0 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Gps

USB type C 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 161.4 × 73.3 × 7.98 mm

179 g 163.9 × 74.8 × 8.19 mm

192 g Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From 375 euros to change From 514 euros to change

Two twins that touch the high range

Both the Honor 60 and the Honor 60 Pro mount a curved OLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and FullHD + resolution, but in the standard model it measures 6.67 inches and in the Pro variant it goes up to 6.78 inches. The processor chosen is the Snapdragon 778 and the Snapdragon 778+, respectively, accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of capacity.

Both phones share the fingerprint reader under the screen, the Magic UI 5.0 operating system based on Android 11 and the 4,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity is also identical in both cases: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB type C and Dual SIM function.

Where they do differ is in the front photographic equipment, which is 50 MP in the Honor 60 Pro and 32 MP in the Honor 60. Both include a triple rear camera with 108 MP main sensor and 2 MP depth sensor, but the wide angle is 8 MP in the standard model and 50 MP in its older brother.

Price and versions of the Honor 60 and 60 Pro

Both the Honor 60 and the Honor 60 Pro go on sale today in China, but the company has not confirmed whether they will reach other markets. Each of them is sold in four different colors and in various configurations depending on RAM and storage:

Honor 60 8GB / 128GB : 2,699 yuan, which is equivalent to about 375 euros to the current change.

Honor 60 8GB / 256GB : 2,999 yuan, which is equal to about 416 euros to the current change.

Honor 60 12GB / 256GB : 3,299 yuan, which is equal to about 458 euros to the current change.

Honor 60 Pro 8GB / 256GB : 3,699 yuan, which is equal to about 513 euros to the current change.

Honor 60 Pro 12GB / 256GB: 3,999 yuan, which is equal to about 555 euros to the current change.

More information | Honor (China)