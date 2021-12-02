We already know all the data of the new Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro, without great surprises but with some interesting news.

After becoming independent from Huawei and recovering Google services with the Honor 50 5G (Analysis), the company Honor He opted for the mid-range and affordable mobiles, focused on young people.

The new ones Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro presented a few minutes ago are an evolution of this concept, without revolutionizing anything.

With hardware improvements and news such as gesture control to make things easier for streamers and youtubersThey are two very attractive mobiles if you like to participate in social networks, take photos and record videos, play video games or watch series on your mobile.

The new ones Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro They have a design almost identical to the Honor 50, with interchangeable covers and the double ring or rear ring that frames the sensors.

To focus things a bit, in this table we have collected the characteristics of both models, compared to the current Honor 50:

Honor 50 Honor 60 Honor 60 Pro Screen 6.57 "AMOLED | FullHD + resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels | Density of 392 dpi | Refresh of 120 Hz 6.67 "OLED | 395 dpi density | 120 Hz refresh | HDR10 | 100% DCI-P3 6.78 "OLED | 429 dpi Density | 120 Hz HDR10 + Refresh | 100% DCI-P3 Processor Snapdragon 778G 5G | Adreno 642L Snapdragon 778G 5G | Adreno 642L Snapdragon 778G + 5G | Adreno 642L RAM memory and storage 6 and 8 GB LPDDR4X | 128 and 256 GB UFS 2.1 | Not expandable with microSD 8 and 12 GB | 128 and 256 GB | Not expandable with microSD 8 and 12 GB | 256 GB | Not expandable with microSD Rear cameras Main: 108 Mpx f / 1.9 | Wide angle: 8 Mpx 112º f / 2.2 | Macro: 2 Mpx f / 2.4 | Depth sensor: 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Main: 108 Mpx f / 1.9 | Wide angle: 8 Mpx 112º f / 2.2 | Macro: 2 Mpx f / 2.4 | Depth sensor: 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Main: 108 Mpx f / 1.9 | Wide angle: 50 Mpx 122º | Macro: 2 Mpx f / 2.4 | Depth sensor: 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Frontal camera 32 Mpx f / 2.0 32 Mpx f / 2.0 50 Mpx | Super wide angle 100º Battery 4,300 mAh | fast charging 66 W 4,800 mAh | fast charging 66 W 4,800 mAh | fast charging 66 W OS Magic UI 4.2 (Android 11) Magic UI 5.0 (Android 12) Magic UI 5.0 (Android 12) Connectivity 5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC | USB-C Not facilitated Not facilitated Dimensions and weight 160 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm | 175 grams Not facilitated Not facilitated Price Version with 6 GB and 128 GB for 529 euros | Version with 8 GB and 256 GB 599 euros Starting at 375 euros (China) From 515 euros (China)

As we see it is about a rather timid evolution with respect to the previous generation.

The new ones Honor 60 have a slightly larger OLED screen, keeping the refresh rate of 120 Hz, and with 10-bit color. The standard version has HDR10 and the Pro HDR10 +.

There are also differences in shape. While the Honor 60 has a 2-corner curved screen, the Honor 60 Pro curves all 4 corners, making the grip more natural.

The standard versionsurprisingly, it maintains the processor of the previous generation, the mid-range Snapdragon 778G. On the other hand the Honor 60 Pro It is the first mobile with Snapdragon 778G +, which is 20% more powerful.

Both terminals leave behind the 6 GB of RAM, and both start from 8 GB RAM, with versions of 12 GB. Storage reaches 128 or 256 GB on the Honor 60, and only 256GB on the Pro.

In the cameras section, we have slight improvements.

The main sensor remains a 100 Mpix sensor with f / 1.9 aperture, although it now has a pixel size of 2.1 microns, and it can do 9-in-1 pixel binning.

The Honor 60 conforms to a super wide angle of 8 Mpix, Meanwhile he Honor 60 Pro increases to 50 Mpix. You now have autofocus, and you can take macro photos.

There is also a 2 Mpix depth sensor.

The selfie camera is 32 Mpix in Honor 60 and 50 Mpix in Honor 60 Pro, with ultra wide angle. Both with AI and gesture control for video, switching from rear to front sensor, etc.

The battery increases to 4,800 mAh, with respect to the previous generation, maintaining fast charging at 66W. Goodbye to the 100W charging of the Honor 50 Pro. Both recharge to 50% in just 15 minutes.

They come with Android 12 out of the box, and the new Magic UI 5.0 layer.

These are the prices in China:

Honor 60 8GB | 128 GB: 375 euros

Honor 60 8GB | 356 GB: 416 euros

Honor 60 12GB | 256 GB: 458 euros

Honor 60 Pro 8 GB | 256 GB: 515 euros

Honor 60 Pro 12 GB | 256 GB: 556 euros

When they come out here, in a few months, VAT will have to be added.

We will see how they behave against the many mobiles from other brands that are going to come out within this range.