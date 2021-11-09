HONOR 50, the mobile with which everything begins

The HONOR 50 is a mobile that is at the forefront within the mid / high-end segment, but with outstanding specifications, since the mobile has everything that we can demand in this price range, and even more. It has a AMOLED display more than 1 billion colors that reproduces the 100% of the DCI-P3 space , so you will have a cinema experience every time you watch something on your mobile. The 120 Hz refresh rate allows you to enjoy the best fluidity using your mobile daily or playing games.

HONOR He has been selling his mobiles in Spain for years, but it won’t be until next time Nov. 16 when a key milestone occurs: the launch of the first HONOR mobile in Spain What independent brand . It will be that day when the HONOR 50 , the company’s new flagship that allows you to download and install any application available for Android .

This fluidity will last us many hours, since the mobile battery has 4,300 mAh. The mobile includes charger with 66W fast charge, where we can charge 70% of the battery in just 20 minutes. Thanks to this, you will save a lot of time, since, if you forget to charge it before leaving home, you will be able to regain enough autonomy for a whole day in just a few minutes. The full charge takes just over half an hour. Inside we find a Snapdragon 778G, Qualcomm’s new chip that offers 5G and WiFi 6. In addition, we have Dual sim, ideal to have two cards if we travel or need a second phone number.

Innovation in photos and video

Photography is an increasingly important aspect when choosing a mobile phone, and for this reason HONOR has wanted to equip a sensor 108 megapixels in the HONOR 50, accompanied by an 8 MP wide angle. At the front, our selfies will shine thanks to the use of a 32-megapixel sensor. HONOR has also wanted to enhance video with this HONOR 50, which is ideal for capturing all the moments of our lives with its creative recording and editing modes.

For example, we found the mode that allows us to record an activity and, at the same time, the reaction it causes you thanks to the mode Photo in photo or Front / Rear. We can also record double video with the same camera, with the normal vision of the camera on the one hand, and with zoom on the other. We can freely switch cameras while recording, and we also have slow motion or automatic detection of other people to activate the wide-angle mode automatically.

The content editing It also reaches a new level with this HONOR 50, as we can create our own content with the story mode. With this, we will have it ready quickly to share it to our contacts by messaging or on social networks such as Instagram.

HONOR 50 Introductory Offer

The HONOR 50 arrives in Spain in two versions: one of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, and another of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal memory. The 6 GB of RAM is available in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, HONOR Code colors. The latter features a pattern with the brand’s name. The 8GB RAM model is available in Midnight Black and Frost Crystal.

When reserving any of the models, we will receive a 50 euro discount between November 2 and 11, since there is a discount of 50 euros on purchases of more than 500 euros. In addition, we receive from gift the HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite, valued at 99 euros. These free headphones are available for reservations made until November 15, since, on November 16, the mobile goes on sale.

The prices are as follows:

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory: 479 euros with the discount.

with the discount. 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory: 549 euros with the discount.

You can reserve the HONOR 50 here.