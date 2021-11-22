To this day, no one doubts the potential of mobile phone cameras. In recent years, manufacturers like HONOR have tried to bring the most important features and innovations of the best cameras on the market to their devices. An example is HONOR 50.

During the presentation of the new HONOR 50, the camera was one of the points on which the company put the most emphasis. Although it is a phone that fully complies in other aspects such as having a good design, powerful performance and a fast charging system more than solvent, in the HONOR camera section has positioned HONOR 50 as one of the best purchase options of the year, which you cannot miss!

A professional quad module and a front camera with a greater recording angle

If we focus on the main chamber of the new HONOR 50, the jewel in the crown is an incredible 108 megapixel sensor with an aperture f1 / 9. In situations with enough light, it allows you to capture all kinds of details. If, on the other hand, there is not much light, having a sensor of this size allows the pixels to be grouped (pixel-binning) so that each one of them obtains the maximum illumination. The result is very good photos even at night, thanks also to the use of Artificial Intelligence.

But the 108 megapixel camera does not come alone since the quad module is complemented by three more sensors: an 8 megapixel wide angle; a 2 megapixel macro camera with which to focus with all kinds of details and very close objects; and a two megapixel depth camera, with which to measure the distance of objects and obtain bokeh effects at the level of a professional camera.

As for the front camera, we see a 32 megapixel sensor which has as a great novelty the increase in its angle of vision, reaching up to 90º. Or what is the same, we can include more people on the plane when we take a selfie or record videos to share better.

Photos and videos using the main camera, the front or both at the same time

As the performance of mobile phones has grown, so have the expectations of users, who increasingly seek to make original creations.

The new HONOR 50 incorporates a mode that allows you to alternate recording with the two cameras, the rear and the front. In this way we get much more dynamic videos with different points of view. If you add to this that the smartphone incorporates up to six multiple video recording modes, we have the perfect partner to achieve original and professional results.

Another point where we can see how the HONOR 50 camera works is when approaching a distant object using the zoom. In this case we see a zoom of up to 6X with which you can clearly observe almost any object that is at a considerable distance.

Screen, design, processor and battery: nothing to envy the camera

Although we have emphasized the camera, HONOR 50 also stands out in other respects, essential for many people. From the outside to the inside, the first point that stands out is its design, with a curved screen on the sides that further improves grip. What’s more, its rear part stands out for the double ring where the camera system is mounted that, accompanied by any of the four colors in which it is sold, will attract the attention of those who are nearby.

Regarding the screen, HONOR has also done a great job for all those people who consume a lot of content on their mobile phone, be it playing games, on social networks or even working. For it has incorporated a 6.7 ”OLED screen, with an ultra-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, which can reproduce millions of different colors. The result is not only an impressive image quality, but also an agile and fast response rate that surprises.

To make the phone work reliably even when the demands are high, for example multitasking or playing a powerful video game, HONOR has chosen one of Qualcomm’s best performing processors. It is the Snapdragon 778G 5G, with a main frequency of up to 2.4 GHz and offering a 45% performance increase in both the CPU and the GPU.

We have saved your charging system for last. Although HONOR 50 has a 4300 mAh battery, HONOR has also thought of the most demanding users who get the most out of their device. For it, has incorporated a 66W fast charging system, which can charge up to 70% of the battery in just 20 minutes and complete a full charge in just 45.

Finally, Honor 50 has a starting price of 529 euros in its version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 599 euros in the 8GB + 256GB configuration.