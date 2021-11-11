A reborn Huawei?

The Honor company has had a successful year in terms of launches and growth, according to the analysis firm Counterpoint, the company maintains the third position in the Chinese market, only below Oppo and alive, which raised its relevance above Xiaomi.

“Honor has launched new products and has been on a fast recovery path in China. The Honor 50 series has been an instant hit in the mid-market segment and with Magic, it is expanding its portfolio in different price ranges (…) The resurrection of this company will further intensify competition in the Chinese market in the second half of 2021, “said Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak.

The company has not only focused on bringing mobile equipment, but also a range of accessories and computers that can penetrate well in the post-pandemic.

What is the Honor 50 like?

After being in the presentation of both teams, the similarity in the camera design of both teams is evident, however, in the case of Honor, there is a very close nod to fashion fans, as very much to the strategy of Luis Vuitton , the Chinese company presented a model where you can see the peculiar initials of its name embodied in the equipment.

It has a 6.57-inch OLED Full HD + screen and a Snapdragon 778G processor accompanied by 8GB of RAM, with options of 128GB or 256GB of storage without the possibility of expansion.

In terms of photography, the Honor 50 has a quad camera on its back, with a 108 MP main lens and three 8MP, 2MP and 2MP secondary lenses, in addition to the 32MP selfie camera.

The equipment is complemented with a 4,300 mAh fast-charging battery, Android 11 and a fingerprint reader that provides security to users.

As for the price of the Honor 50, this smartphone will cost 12,999 in its 128 GB version and in the case of the 256 GB model it will be priced at 15,999.