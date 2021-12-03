After almost a month of knowing the HONOR 50, a smartphone with features focused on content creators, the Chinese brand surprises the Mexican market with the HONOR 50 Lite.

The HONOR 50 Lite It is a version that, like the HONOR 50, bets on a battery with a large capacity and an unbeatable fast charge.

Honor 50 arrives in Mexico: this is its price and specifications

Features of the HONOR 50 Lite

Let’s start with the battery, with a capacity of 4,300 mAh and a load that uses HONOR SuperCharge technology of 66W. According to the company, it guarantees a 40% charge in 10 minutes and 100% in just 39 minutes.

This quality and charging speed, HONOR, guarantees that you can enjoy continuous use during the day without having to charge it.

But the battery is not the only area in which the team stands out, it also has a super narrow bezel of 1.05 mm, with which you get a screen-to-body ratio of 94.4%.

Now we are going to list the characteristics:

Screen IPS LCD, 6.67 inches, resolution 1080 × 2376 pixels OS Android 11, Magic UI 4.2 Internal memory 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM (does not have a micro SD card slot) Camera 64 MP, f / 1.9, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.7 ″, PDAF8 MP, f / 2.4, 106˚, 17mm (ultrawide) 2 MP, f / 2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f / 2.4, (depth )Video [email protected] Selfie camera 16 MP, f / 2.0, (wide) Sound Speaker and 3.5mm jack Sensors Side fingerprint reader, accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity Battery Li-Po 4300 mAh, 66W charging Dimensions 161.8 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm (6.37 x 2.94 x 0.33 in)

Cameras to exploit your creativity

The HONOR 50 Lite It integrates a quad camera: it has a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth lens, as well as a 16 MP front camera.

As is customary in this range, the macro lens allows you to capture tiny images with a fairly sharp focus.

But the cameras and fast charging are not only the improvements of the HONOR 50 Lite, also integrates the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, which reduces the amount of blue light that is harmful to the eyes.

Large storage capacity

As for memory, the HONOR 50 Lite It has 128 GB of storage, allowing to save more than 11 thousand songs, more than 28 thousand photos or more than 440 HD videos, although unfortunately it will not have a slot to expand this memory.

This device arrives in Mexico in three available colors: Blue, Silver and Black, the latter will be the only color available if you buy it through the Internet page.

If you were waiting to spend your Christmas bonus to change your smartphone, as of December 3, the HONOR 50 Lite It will be available for purchase in different physical stores at a price of $ 8,499 pesos.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel where we will soon have the review of the HONOR 50 Lite.