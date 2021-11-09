The company is fully aware of this fact. The time is a fundamental value In this chaotic world we live in Going to work, making food, meeting friends … During our day-to-day lives, we carry out all kinds of different kinds of activities that leave us hardly any time for ourselves.

Almost a year later, exactly on November 16, the brand has announced its first flagship . Its about Honor 50 , a mobile phone that reaches Spanish territory at a price that is between the medium-high range and with some noteworthy specs .

For this reason, the new Honor 50 has a battery what do they call “Almost” infinite. Its 4300mAh battery capacity will provide you more than 30 hours Talking on the phone. A key factor for those who have little time to charge the device because they spend a lot of time away from home.

Although at a certain point you will not be able to delay it more, since the battery will begin to drain until it reaches its minimum. Here is the big surprise of this component. If you are one of those who have little free time, you are in luck, since the battery supports 66W fast charge. This means that the terminal will reach 70% power in just 20 minutes.

Record unique videos

When we talk about cell phone cameras we always think that the higher the number of megapixels, the better the result. If we stick to this statement, the Honor 50 more than meets the demand of consumers with its 108 MP. An overwhelming amount indeed.

But sometimes the most important thing is not so much the quality of the image but what it is capable of offering the user. With the new release of Honor you will have at your disposal tools with which to turn a video into a unique piece Instantly.

This is thanks to features such as Multi-recording. Which includes several ways to make your video completely special. It is based on a simultaneous recording from two planes. For example, you can record the course of a roller coaster and your reaction at the same time or also filming a ship that is in the middle of the sea with a panoramic shot and a closer one. The options are endless and can yield impressive results.

A versatile phone

The characteristics related to its battery and camera are not its only virtues. Another aspect to highlight about the Honor 50 is its peculiar design, as it will look shiny at all times thanks to its shiny finish. With it you will become the envy of your friends, since they will hardly find a phone with such a diamond-like aesthetic.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who does not stop playing content on mobile, the brand’s new launch will help you watch videos like never before and to appreciate details that you had never noticed. This is possible because of your OLED display containing more than one trillion colors, so you can enjoy your favorite series like never before.

In terms of performance, there will be no video game that you can resist. Equipped with one of the latest Qualcomm processors, exactly one Snapdragon 778G, you will become the master and lord of the games. Play at the highest quality and turn the gaming experience into something unique. Not to mention that it has 5G connectivity, which will allow you to enjoy a much faster connection and get ahead of your enemies.

An exclusive offer

If all this has not convinced you yet, something that would be quite difficult given what you have seen, there is still more. The Honor 50 comes with a unique offer and exclusive if you pre-purchase the phone. Only until November 15 can you get a totally free Earbuds 2 Lite. The price varies depending on the storage, specifically 529 euros the 128 GB and 599 the 256 GB.

On the other hand, the date of availability of the device in the usual technology stores will be November 16. So go preparing your portfolio for this opportunity.