After a long wait and a breakup that ended well for both parties, now Honor, empowered and confident, launches one of the most powerful devices it has had to date, the Honor 50, which adds features. outstanding.

The Honor 50, according to the brand, is designed for users who constantly create videos, that is, content creators, such as tiktokers, kawayeros, among other networks.

Why is the launch of the Honor 50 so important?

After its independence a few months ago, the Honor 50 is the first team to launch the brand, this time, working with other companies to integrate new chipsets into their teams. And now we will see the Qualcomm 778G series in them.

On the other hand, the launch of this Honor is also accompanied by Google Mobile Services without restrictions of any kind, which could give them a great advantage in the Mexican market.

Honor 50, simple, minimalist, with great power

The design of the Honor 50 is designed to be light and eye-catching, it is one of the equipment that was designed for the creation of videos and that these have an excellent quality, seeking to be one of the best in its range.

“From an initial phase, Honor has managed to confirm the cooperation with several strategic partners, among them, Qualcomm, which, thanks to working together, we managed to make the Honor 50 one of the first smartphones to integrate their processors.” Julio Meneses, Marketing Director for Honor México

Photo: Honor

The colors of the Honor 50 are thought in the fashion and design trends of smartphones, which adds textures that simulate diamonds, as well as an ultra-thin mark on the front, with a 2.5D polish on its upper and lower screen.

Even another of the team’s amenities in terms of design is to provide various bright colors that, depending on the viewing angle, change to give it a touch of trend that many teams already add.

The photo and video experience taken to the next level

One of the current trends is to create short videos, which include recycled or stolen jokes from other content creators, so it is necessary to have a team that records and edits quickly, in addition to allowing sharing on networks, this is what what the Honor 50 can do.

Mainly the Honor 50 adds a quad camera; with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor, to give it a much more powerful and different touch in this regard.

On the other hand, on the front, it adds a 32MP lens with a 90 ° angle, so that all users have an excellent quality and greater field magnification, and that the selfies of the Honor 50 come out much better.

Photo: Honor

In this sense, as we already saw with Huawei equipment, now the Honor 50 will also add the function of recording content, interspersing the front and rear cameras to create more and better videos, adjusting to the established parameters.

Honor also has specific True Wireless Stereo headphones, which will allow you to record a better sound quality when making a video, although it is not specified if these are added in the box of this.

Here is a table with all its technical specifications:

6.57-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor 6 and 8 GB RAM memory 128GB and 256GB internal storage Quad rear camera with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth lens 32MP front camera with a 90 ° angle 66W super fast charge

Color, price and availability

To officially celebrate its arrival in Mexico (although you could already get it in some online stores), the Honor 50 will be available in three colors, Glacier Crystal, Jade Green and Honor Code.

They are available from November 10, through different operators and with two price variations, the 6GB + 128GB at $ 12,999 and for its more robust version of 8GB + 256GB at only $ 15,999 pesos.