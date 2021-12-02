Hong Kong scientists have succeeded in isolating the Omicron variant from clinical samples that will help develop vaccines against the new Covid-19 strain. The University of Hong Kong (HKU) said on Tuesday (November).

The first known research team in Asia to isolate the Omicron variant.

In a statement, HKU said the researchers from the Department of Microbiology. They were the first known research team in Asia to isolate the Omicron variant.

The isolated variant will allow the development and production of vaccines against Ómicron Which. It has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The research team is now working on expanding the virus for use in evaluating its transmissibility. As well as its capacity for immune evasion and pathogenicity in animal models.

The team is also exploring opportunities for the urgent development and production of inactivated whole virus vaccines, the HKU said.

The HKU team managed to isolate the variant late on Monday, four days later.

The HKU team managed to isolate the variant late Monday, four days after the first two cases of Ómicron were confirmed. This, in Hong Kong on November 25, and five days after the variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24.

The WHO designated the variant, initially identified as B.1.1.529, as a worrying variant, and named it Ómicron on November 26.

Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been reported worldwide in countries and regions such as Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Great Britain, Denmark, Germany. In addition to Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Canada.

“We recognize the serious threats of the variant and jump into action immediately,” Professor Kwok-yung Yuen, chair of Infectious Diseases, who led the research effort, said in a statement.

“Isolating the variant is the first step in the urgent study of the variant.”

Other leaders of the research team include Professor Honglin Chen and Dr. Kelvin To, head of the Department of Microbiology.

“We are pleased that our department is contributing to the global effort to combat the pandemic amid the emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant,” said Dr. To.

The city’s third patient infected with the Omicron variant

On November 28, a 37-year-old man was returning from Nigeria through Ethiopia and Thailand. He became the city’s third patient to be infected with the Omicron variant after he tested positive during his quarantine at a local hotel.

Virus isolation and incubation were performed in the HKU biosafety level 3 laboratory (laboratory P3), following standard operating procedures. HKU currently has the only P3 laboratory in Hong Kong.

The microbiology team is now working to isolate and further purify the variant virus for the production of inactivated whole virus vaccines.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”