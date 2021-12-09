The Hong Kong venture capital firm Chiron Partners has launched a new ecosystem fund dedicated to Terra (LUNA), opening the door to new innovations for the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi).

The Chiron Terra Fund I, also called CTI, will deploy $ 50 million in capital to support innovative projects that build on the Terra ecosystem. Projects at the intersection of decentralized finance and non-fungible token platforms “tied to the metaverse” are eligible for support, the company announced Wednesday.

Built with the Cosmos SDK and Tendermint, Terra is a DeFi protocol that uses fiat-value stablecoins to power global payment systems. The native LUNA token has been designed to absorb the short-term volatility of Terra-based stablecoins. Following its Columbus-5 upgrade in October, Terra is reported to host more than 160 new projects by early 2022.

Terraform Labs, the South Korean development company behind Terra’s blockchain, managed to raise $ 150 million in funding earlier this year. Top crypto hedge funds, such as Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, and BlockTower Capital, contributed to the raise.

Terra has become one of the largest DeFi-oriented blockchains on the market, with a total locked value exceeding $ 13 billion, according to industry data. Only Ethereum has a higher TVL.

In terms of TVL, Terra is second only to Ethereum and ahead of Solana, Avalanche, Tron, and Polychain. Source: DeFi Llama

Regarding the evolution of the price, LUNA has shot up more than 9,000% this year. Last month, cryptocurrencies peaked at $ 77. Cryptocurrencies have a total market capitalization of $ 24.2 billion, ranking 10th among active projects.

