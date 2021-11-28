Little by little, autonomous vehicles leave the prototype phase and become real projects already working on the ground.

The car market lives a double revolution like never before in history.

On one side is the jump from fuel to electricity. And no less important and complicated, el change from manual to automatic driving.

The Japanese brand Honda takes two jumps at the same time with its autonomous electric work vehicle, the Honda AWV, which is already working on the ground in Mexico. You can see it in action in this video:

It’s not about a prototype or a testing phase. It is done transporting materials, water, and the workers themselves, in a solar panel installation in Mexico.

The work is several kilometers long, and solar panels, cement, water and other materials have to be constantly transported from one end of the site to another.

When using autonomous vehicles, workers are not engaged in chauffeur duties, and they can work on more productive tasks.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touchscreen

How does this Honda AWV autonomous vehicle work?

Dispose of a 360 degree view camera at the top, and a 3D camera on the front. In addition, six cameras and sensors around the vehicle, with LiDAR, Radar, and GPS, among others.

These cameras and sensors detect everything around, and artificial intelligence software is what differentiates people and obstacles, to stop or avoid them.

Since it has GPS, an operator can mark his route on a satellite map, through mobile, or a tablet. It also can drive with a remote control. As we see in the video, it does not have a steering wheel or a passenger cabin.

The Honda AWV is capable of transporting up to 399 Kilos of weight, and has a range of 45 kilometers. Honda has not disclosed its speed, a secondary fact considering it is a cargo vehicle.

There is still time for us to see autonomous vehicles circulating on the road, but in large and controlled environments, such as a construction site, they will become yet another new tool.