Honda has unveiled an exciting concept model that lays the foundation for a sporty-focused SUV. The new Honda SUV RS Concept bursts onto the scene with the aim of capturing the attention of the Japanese firm’s fans in key emerging markets. A project that points directly to the Honda ZR-V.

The celebration of Indonesia Auto Show 2021 It has been the setting chosen by Honda to present in society a very interesting conceptual model to which we must pay close attention. The new Honda SUV RS Concept has debuted before the public. A project that lays the foundation for a new sporty-focused SUV that is destined to play a leading role in select emerging markets.

Honda’s new RS Concept SUV goes far beyond that sporty SUV role. And it also allows you to enjoy a preview of the new Honda ZR-V. A model that will be marketed in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. After a brief official advance, it has finally been presented, which has generated a lot of interest.

The new Honda SUV RS Concept has been presented in society

The new Honda ZR-V and the possibility of an RS version



In the Indonesian market as well as in Southeast Asia in general, models with a sporty and dynamic visual appearance are of particular interest. That is why brands such as Honda take advantage of this vein to introduce versions in their model ranges that allow them to attract said public. Now the Honda SUV RS Concept does not advance a hypothetical SUV at the height of a Type R. It is something that we must bear in mind.

The entry into the scene of the long-awaited Honda ZR-V is another key to this conceptual model. And is that the new SUV RS Concept lays the basis of said SUV. We must bear in mind that, in addition to the HR-V and the CR-V, far from the European borders, Honda markets other SUVs. The Honda WR-V and the Honda BR-V are two good examples.

Taking Honda’s global range as a reference, the new ZR-V is positioned just one notch below the aforementioned HR-V. An SUV of more restrained dimensions that can cope with models such as the Hyundai Creta, KIA Seltos or even the Nissan Kicks.

The Honda SUV RS Concept is the prelude to a sporty focus SUV

Honda ZR-V RS, the sporty version anticipated by the SUV RS Concept



The Japanese manufacturer has not given many more details about the model of the Production model ahead of the RS Concept SUV. The reports that have seen the light to date indicate that under its hood it is foreseeable that there is a 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine with an approximate power of 120 CV. A block that can be associated with a manual gearbox or a CVT-type automatic transmission. In both cases with front wheel drive.

Taking into account the markets to which it is aimed, we can rule out any type of electrification. Unfortunately, and as might be expected, there are no plans for the arrival of this new model in Europe.