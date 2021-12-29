Honda launches the Project Courage initiative, with which it aims to make it easier for children to stay in the hospital.

If for an adult it is hard spend a few days in the hospital, imagine what it means for a boy.

Not only is it a radical change to remove him from the environment and the protection of his parents, also has to move inside an intimidating building on the way to the testing or treatment room.

But, What if children could get around the hospital driving their own electric car? That is the project proposal Project Courage Honda. You can see it in this video:

Honda Shogo is a miniature electric car adapted to be driven by hospitalized children, inside a hospital.

The idea is that children can use it to move inside the hospital, and thus make your appointments with tests and treatments that much more enjoyable and fun.

This is not a prototype – it is already being used at Children’s Health of Orange County Children’s Hospital (CHOC), in California.

As we see in the video, Honda shogo It is adapted to be able to insert medical instruments, the IV bag, and other devices that many sick children have to carry around all the time.

The steering wheel is rectangular, With a flat panel, so that children with mobility problems can grip it more easily, and also to make it easier to clean. Y there are no doors, to facilitate access.

In addition, children can customize license plate with his name. And there is a front compartment to carry a stuffed animal, or toys.

It is an electric vehicle designed for children between 4 and 9 years old, very easy to handle. There is only one button to start or stop the car, in addition to driving.

It is the child’s caregiver, their parents or medical personnel, who regulates the speed with a remote control. You can drive to a speed of between 1 and 8 km / h.

The tests carried out at the CHOC hospital in California have been very positive. Kids love to drive the Honda Shogo and they arrive happier and more relaxed for treatments, just like their parents.

The Japanese brand plans to extend this Project Courage to other hospitals around the world.