Honda faces the new year 2022 with an important agenda of novelties. The iconic and popular Japanese brand will introduce a whole series of new models to the European market. Some models that will have a common characteristic, the commitment to electrification.

The newly released 2022 will be a very important year for Sling. The reason? It will be the year in which the brand completes the renewal process of its product offering in Europe. This colossus of the Japanese automotive industry launched all its machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious strategic plan that would allow it to improve its position with the competitive European market. A roadmap that has materialized in numerous launches.

The news that Honda has prepared for 2022 They include, among other things, the launch of the next generation of its successful compact, the Honda Civic. Now, the new Civic and its relevant Type R variant is not the only novelty that will be released on the Old Continent. Let’s go into detail.

The new Honda Civic will arrive in Europe in 2022 as a hybrid model

Honda Civic, the iconic compact is electrified in Europe



The Eleventh generation Honda Civic it is already a reality. The popular Honda compact has undergone a complete new makeover. A generational change that occurs at a key moment for the automotive industry. The transition to fully electric mobility has started and all new models hitting the market must adapt to new trends. Some trends that go through electrification.

The new Civic will soon arrive in Europe and will do so exclusively, with self-recharging hybrid mechanics (HEV). Although far from our borders it will still be possible to acquire a Civic with a conventional combustion engine, in the European territory Honda will bet everything on its very interesting hybrid technology e: HEV. It is something confirmed by the company itself during the launch of the model with a 5-door hatchback body.

When will it be available? The launch of the new Civic e: HEV in Europe it is set for autumn 2022.

The new generation of the Honda Civic Type R will live its coming-out in 2022

Honda Civic Type R, the sports variant will remain in the portfolio



Hand in hand with the new generation of Civic will be the coming-out of the most radical, sporty and exclusive variant that will crown the range. The new Honda Civic Type R

it will live its coming-out this year. A model whose development process is already facing the final stretch and proof of this are the numerous official advances that the company itself is publishing.

Development of the new Civic Type R is currently being concentrated in Japan. And more specifically at the Suzuka Circuit. As with the outgoing model, it will be quickly identifiable and, although it will be based on the 11th generation Civic, it will be decked out with a body kit designed specifically for the occasion and numerous specific components.

Under the hood of the new Civic Type R there will be a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine. A modified and perfected block to develop a power of approximately 300 CV. Current information suggests that there will be no hybridization at all, so it will stay true to its origins. The debut in society will take place in the first half of 2022.

The Honda CR-V will undergo a complete renovation and will increase its commitment to electrification

Honda CR-V, total renovation for an electrified SUV



Last but not least, we must make a special mention of the Honda CR-V, the best-selling Honda SUV in Europe. For this new year, the arrival on the scene of the long-awaited renovation in which the company has been working is set. The development of the new CR-V is underway and will bring with it many important new features.

The exterior design will be updated and updated to accommodate the new language that Honda is applying to all of its new models. Inside there will also be changes. A good part of the resources will be allocated to make the CR-V a more digital and connected SUV. The list of driver assistance systems will be very extensive.

Regarding the mechanical section, as with the current model, there will only be one motorization and it will be electrified. Specifically, it will make use of a plug-in hybrid mechanics and it will boast a 100% electric autonomy of more than 60 kilometers. The launch of the new CR-V is set for the second half of 2022.