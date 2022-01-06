01/06/2022 On at 07:30 CET



The British tennis player Heather watson, number 111 of the WTA and the American Shelby rogers, number 73 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide for 6-2 and 7-5 to the Australian players Priscilla Hon Y Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz. After this result, the winners will be in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

During the game, Watson and Rogers, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, in the first serve they had 83% effectiveness, committed a double fault and achieved 74% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they managed to break their rivals’ serve on one occasion, were 74% effective, double-faulted and managed to win 53% of their serve points.

Now we just have to wait for the quarterfinals of the competition, which will conclude with the confrontation between Watson and Rogers against the Indians. Sania mirza Y Nadiia Kichenok.

This tournament takes place in Adelaide between January 3 and February 9 on hard court in the open air. A total of 16 couples participate in the championship.