After a Homeworld mobile strategy game was announced in summer 2021, we finally have confirmation that Homeworld 3 is on the way. It is not soon, but it is coming, and at The Game Awards the trailer that proves it has been presented.

The development of Homeworld 3 started in 2019 with a successful crowdfunding campaign. Later, Gearbox Publishing was bought by Embracer, resulting in even more funding. A tentative release window was provided for 2022 and now, thanks to the new gameplay trailer, we have a slightly more concrete release window, late 2022.

Homeworld 3A true sequel, it follows the events of Homeworld 2. Karan became a myth and legend long ago during a golden age of space travel thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network. But now the gates are failing, and only the mysteries of Karan can save the web and prevent a dark age.

Homeworld 3 will feature new ship designs and combat scenarios other than the sheer emptiness of space. Expect to fight in the massive remains of an ancient civilization, as you weave combat units between gigantic technological ruins called “megaliths.” The ballistic weapons will be fully simulated and will require a line of sight to hit their targets, and the attack ships will share information with the capital ships through radio chats.

In addition to the main story campaign, Homeworld 3 It will include several multiplayer game modes, such as 1v1, free-for-all, team matches and a new cooperative roguelike mode. According to the Gearbox press release, Homeworld 3 is being “developed for powerful modern hardware” so it is to be expected that this game will require a powerful PC to run at maximum settings.