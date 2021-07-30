Virtual assistants are becoming increasingly important in home automation, to make your day to day easier. In the market you can find numerous options to make your home smarter, Apple being one of the participants. HomePod sales, your bet in the sector, have increased 180% in recent months.

The HomePod, as you already know, is Apple’s alternative to compete in the market with the Amazon Echo, Google Home and many other virtual assistants. A smart speaker that was launched in 2018 and that is very focused on the interaction with Siri and music playback. Although there is no unanimity on whether it is still a good option, its sales have risen exponentially.

Why are HomePod sales up 180%?

Putting you in the situation, the HomePod is the first smart speaker Apple launched to bring sound to the room and the house in general. However, in the market you did not get the response you expected, when it comes to sales. It has not managed to generate enough attraction among users to become a top seller.

The main problem seems to be in a poor product conception. It has been conceived as a smart speaker as such, at the height of the Amazon Echo or Google Assistant, instead of conceiving it as a high-quality sound player. This is what has been disseminated from the company, hence this failure in the conception of the product.

What happened then? Considering itself a smart speaker, users have opted for the much cheaper Amazon and Google options. It is convenient to remember that Apple’s HomePod is priced at € 330, a value much higher than its supposed competitors. Perhaps if it were seen as a multi-function, high-quality sound reproducing product, the story would have been different.

However, the HomePod has resurfaced like the Phoenix, having a spectacular sales rebound over the past few months. The Omidia company, a speaker market tracker has published a report detailing the sales of the three largest companies in the sector. The results are in the second quarter of 2021, so it is very recent.

This table provided by Omidia shows the shipment data for each product and its market share, comparing them with last year’s values. In the case of Apple’s product, it has gone from 878 units sold in 2020 to 2,460 sales in the same year. This leaves an increase, in percentage, of the 180%. A spectacular figure.

It is the most successful of the three smart speakers, with only Google following in its wake with an increase of 47.8%. The Amazon Echo is the worst offender, with a 31.3% decrease in sales.

The future of the HomePod

Despite these good results, Omidia recommends Apple in develop a new product with an air of renewal to continue with this positive growth. The reason is that according to experts, the smart speaker market is constantly changing and growing, which is why brands are implementing many innovations to add value to the product.

We will see if Apple follows the advice and we see a new HomePod very soon, considering that there is no renovation since 2018 other than the HomePod Mini.