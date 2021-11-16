As the cold has made an appearance and the price of electricity continues to skyrocket, there are many people looking for tricks to save on heating.

One of the most discussed topics in Spain in recent months is the one that concerns the price of electricity. Much has been made of the time slots, the bills, the causes of the increase and other aspects. Now, with the drop in temperatures, all this is present in the heads of many people.

The most important thing in homes is maintain a suitable temperature range and prevent it from cooling down at specific times, because increasing the temperature has a much higher cost of electricity than having it more or less fixed.

In addition, you have to find a balance and a suitable temperature. To get an idea, in Trade already published in 2020 that “raise the thermostat from 23 to 24 degrees, for example, would imply paying 4 and 8 euros moreAnd right now electricity is much more expensive than it was then.

The electricity bill is a nightmare that haunts us all year round, because it skyrockets in both summer and winter. It is always good to remember some tricks to save on your electricity bill.

That is why it must be taken into account that the ideal in winter is usually that the temperature stays above 20º during the day and about 16º or 17º at night.

There are some basic tips that we should all take into account, such as lowering the blinds at night and also draw the curtains, that there are all possible layers of insulation. The curtains can hold the sound and also the cold.

It should be remembered that with 10 minutes gives plenty to ventilate and the best thing to do is to do it in the morning so that the increase in temperatures in the later hours also serves to warm the home again.

Insulating the house more can mean a significant expense and it may be too late to recommend it, but we do recommend that you use smart plugs or schedule your heating to run on schedule. In this regard, smart plugs can help you.

Keeping the heat in the areas of the home where there will be people also works. That is why it is useful to have unused room doors closed. Also, check if it gets cold at the street door slits. Have you seen someone put a blanket on the floor right there? It is for something.

You have to keep the heating in perfect condition to be efficient. That means you must go through your corresponding maintenance and bleed the heaters if it corresponds to the model. In addition, it is best not to cover the heating in any case or put wet clothes on it to dry.

Finally, sometimes you have to make important decisions. In some homes there is a general heating system, but it may be excessive if you are going to be alone in one or two rooms. Therefore, it may be more useful to buy an individual heater.