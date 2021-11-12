Sweet potato and pumpkin compete for the throne of the queen of autumn vegetables thanks to the fact that they star in all kinds of savory recipes and a multitude of desserts. If we love pumpkin sweets, the sweet potato cake -or sweet potato– could not be left behind, giving us a tender, slightly moist and juicy crumb, perfect to comfort in the coldest days of this time.





We have adapted an old family recipe by giving it a integral touch to the dough and leaving pieces of sweet potato well visible, but when taking a bite they do not cloud the sweet experience of savoring its crumb. We also reduced the original amount of sugar, despite which a sweet sponge cake has come out for those looking for that traditional flavor.

With a more careful decoration, even a dark chocolate coating adorned with walnuts, pistachios, coconut or dried fruit crocanti, we would have a dessert more than worthy to share on a special occasion, but we like to devour this type of biscuit in the afternoon snack after a good walk, with a hot cup of spiced infusion.

We must start from the cooked sweet potato pulp; To do this, you have to cook sweet potatoes weighing more than the 300 g indicated. Wash, peel and chop to make them before, for example steamed or in the microwave, until very tender. Smash with a fork to leave a more uneven texture, or shred completely with mixer. Preheat the oven to 180ºC with heat up and down and grease a mold type bundt medium or ring, or any other that we have -the times may vary depending on the size and format. Sift all the dry ingredients into a bowl. Read: Top Rated Induction Cooker Pans on Amazon Beat with electric stirrer eggs with brown sugar in a larger bowl, about 5 minutes to thicken and froth. Add the sweet potato puree and oil, and beat a little more. Incorporate the dry ingredients, stirring with manual rods or at low speed, until you have a homogeneous dough. Fill the mold, even the surface with the back of a spatula or spoon and bake at medium height for about 43-45 minutes. Watch towards the end, each oven is a world. Wait a few minutes out of the oven before unmolding and allow to cool completely before decorating with sifted icing sugar (optional).

With what to accompany the sweet potato cake

As we mentioned at the beginning, this is a cake that you want to bake and taste a cold autumn afternoon or already winter, to regain strength – and indulge ourselves occasionally – after a good walk or breakfast on a long day. Its somewhat rustic and aromatic crumb will perfectly accompany our favorite coffee, a spiced black tea or an aromatic infusion. The classic bowl of milk or vegetable drink does not fail in these cases either.

