Homemade limoncello cream recipe, the delicious Italian after-dinner shot

We mix the milk and the liquid cream. In a saucepan we put the sugar and dissolve it in the milk and cream mixture. We carry boiling while stirring so that it dissolves well. If we want, we add a few drops of vanilla essence.

Cut some strips of lemon peel -only from the yellow part- and add them to the saucepan. We put out the fire and let it temper. Add the limoncello liqueur and mix well. We cover the saucepan and let it rest covered until it cools.

We strain and bottle the limoncello in glass jars, in elongated bottles or in the container in which we want to keep it. In the refrigerator it can last a week in good condition and in the freezer, several months.

We keep our homemade limoncello cream in the fridge or freezer, until serving time, always very cold. We drink this glass in moderation since although it is homemade and has sweet notes, it contains alcohol.