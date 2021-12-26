Start by roasting and peeling the hazelnuts as explained here, using the pan or oven. To save time you can buy already toasted without salt, although it will come out cheaper and with a better aroma and texture if we do this process at home. Cool and mix with the icing sugar in a food processor or robot.

Begin to blend both ingredients at high speed, working in short batches and stirring from time to time with a spatula or similar tool. Must keep shredding on high power following this method for a while, patiently, until the hazelnut oils begin to release.

We will see that from a kind of dry gray sand we will have a wet pasta increasingly creamy. The time will depend on the power and the blades of the robot that we use, but we must be careful not to overheat the motor of these devices, so it should be done in batches.

Finally we will have a honeyed texture similar to commercial peanut butter or tahini, which should not have lumps. Then melt the chopped chocolate in a water bath and add it. Blend or mix gently until fully incorporated.

Pour into a rectangular mold like the one used for nougats, or into individual chocolate molds, tapping to extract the bubbles – prick the large ones with a toothpick. Let cool in the fridge for at least 12 hours, better 24 hours complete.

If a full mold has been used, unmold and cut quickly with a sharp knife. Save in fridge In an airtight container until ready to eat, or in a cool place.