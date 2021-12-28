HomeKit Compatible Surveillance Cameras: Models and Tips

Resolution: There are cameras of different resolutions, although it is recommended that you acquire one whose resolution is 720p or higher. A larger image will not only give you a higher quality, but it will allow you to digitally zoom and see more details within your recording.

Angle of view and turn : there are cameras whose lens is static and will have a vision determined by the focal length of the integrated optics. Other products have a motorized lens that can swing vertically or horizontally, thus achieving a much wider view.

Night vision a: although not all cameras support it, it never hurts to have functionalities so that the security device continues to function perfectly when there is no light in the room or outside. Night vision is usually carried out thanks to infrared light, which humans cannot see, but which will allow the camera to record in black and white with great detail.

Artificial intelligence and sensors : a factor that is also very interesting, which in turn will substantially determine the price of the product, are the intelligent functions and the set of sensors that are integrated into the surveillance device. Many cameras have facial recognition, and even pets. They are able to detect when a subject has entered our home and is not previously registered in their database. Artificial intelligence can also help us when it comes to tracking a person or an animal inside the house.

Comunication system: not all cameras support it, but there are models that have two-way communication functions. We will be able to speak from our iPhone into the room, collecting the sound from the microphone integrated in the security camera and projecting it through its speakers.

Storage: finally, the usual thing is that security cameras save their recordings inside a micro SD card. Even so, many brands have their own cloud services, although in this article about surveillance cameras compatible with Apple HomeKit, the logical thing would be for us to look for an integration with iCloud if we are really interested in storing the recordings we make.

Top HomeKit Compatible Models

These are the most recommended models if you are looking for a security camera compatible with the Apple system.

eufy 2K

This model is an IP camera indoor, and it is one of the best-selling models on Amazon to this day. Have a very affordable price and it is a very complete product. Has night vision and can be used as a baby surveillance camera. As if that were not enough, we will be able to use the built-in microphone for public address to let our family members know that lunch is already on the table. Returning to the field of security, they can be adjusted activity zones and discard those angles where we don’t want the camera to be snooping. It also recognizes voices, people’s faces and our pets. It has its own mobile application and we can store the recordings both locally and in the cloud. Its resolution is 2K, but when it works with HomeKit, the device is limited to 1080p.

Eve CAM – Indoor Security Camera

This other product is somewhat less affordable than the previous alternative, but specializes in a absolute integration with our iOS ecosystem. It is not an indoor camera compatible with multiple home automation assistants, but its design was created from the beginning to be compatible with Apple HomeKit only. That is why it is created in the image and likeness of HomeKit Secure Video and it meets all the privacy standards that Apple prides itself on. The resolution of this device is Full HD. It also has people and pets tracking and detection functionalities. And its design is very minimalist, which is something that we have loved. If you were wondering, it also has night vision up to a maximum range of 5 meters.

Netatmo Outdoor WIFI Surveillance Camera

If you don’t want to neglect the Exterior of your house, this other model is one of the most advanced that you will be able to buy for your garden or terrace. It is not only a surveillance camera, but also has built-in alarm, with a maximum sound of 105 dB. If the camera detects an intruder during the night, it will make a real-time alert to our smartphone at the same time as to sound the siren. Of course you have night recording.

All content will be stored in a micro SD memory. In addition, it has other functions, such as a huge focus and a multitude of sensors temperature, humidity, air quality, pressure and noise level. That is, we will also be able to use this product as a kind of Weather Station.

eufyCam 2C Pro

This other outdoor camera has 2K resolution and battery operated, giving a maximum autonomy of up to 180 days. It has night vision, and a good set of sensors and artificial intelligence, which will detect any type of intruder that may pose a threat to us.

If you like this model, but you are interested in buying a set, sold in a pack of two units where are you going to be able to save a lot of money, since sometimes this kit has associated discount codes.

Is it worth building a surveillance system with HomeKit?

Protecting our homes against possible intruders is easier than ever today, although depending on the voice assistant we use, we will be able to access a series of products or others.

The cameras compatible with Apple HomeKit are undoubtedly products of great quality, but it is true that the Apple ecosystem is going to give us a certain disadvantage when looking for home automation devices, since other alternatives such as Amazon Alexa have a much broader catalog of security devices at their disposal. Despite this, we have selected the products that will offer you a more complete and professional experience, leaving aside other cameras that have poorer valuations and that we would not buy ourselves.

