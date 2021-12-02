The NFTs and the entertainment world are once again crossing their paths. Hollywood will have its first feature film financed entirely with non-expendable tokens, again proving that these digital assets are here to stay. One of the men behind this unique proposal is Niels Juul, a renowned executive producer who has worked alongside Martin Scorsese on Be quiet, The Irish and the next one Killers of the Flower Moon.

For this new venture, Juul has founded NFT Studios, and the movie in question is A Wing and a Prayer. It is a dramatic comedy based on the true story of Brian milton, the first man to go around the world aboard an ultralight plane in 1998. It is undoubtedly a striking bet, which seeks financing that comes entirely from NFTs.

To meet the expenses of this production, the study will launch about 10 thousand NFTs that will grant benefits to their holders. In fact, the company assures that it already has other “fully developed” projects that will be exclusively accessible to those who contribute to this initiative. The intention is to raise between 8 and 10 million dollars.

According to Niels Juul himself The Guardian, his idea is to “democratize” financing for film productions. “As a producer, my biggest frustration comes from the financial side […]. Studios mainly make big franchise films, so an independent film can take many years. It is difficult to get investors for films and productions, especially in the development stage, with the Hollywood system, “he said.

A Wing and a Prayer, the first Hollywood film financed with NFTs

‘A Wing and a Prayer’ will tell the true story of Brian Milton, who went around the world in an ultralight plane in 1998

According to the announcement, the first Hollywood movie to be funded entirely through NFTs He has already confirmed the director and the protagonists. Anyway, from NFT Studios they want to keep the surprise for a while longer; the names will be revealed before the Berlin International Film Festival, to be held next February. The production of A Wing and a Prayer begins in April 2022, with filming scheduled in Malta and the UK.

It is clear that those responsible for the project want to make a splash in the world film market, at a time of great popularity for non-fungible tokens. Bear in mind that in recent times NFTs have been sold for exorbitant sums; And while the technology is not without controversy, it seems to have no ceiling.

“Funding a new feature film with NFTs will revolutionize thinking around film and multimedia production in the future […]. I see a huge appetite from NFT investors for a product like this, “he said. Jonathan Bixby, President of NFT Investments, a company that partnered with Niels Juul to found NFT Studios.