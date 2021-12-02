Holland assures that NWH is the very ambitious heroes film

It is clear that the emotion of the fans for Spider-Man: No Way Home it has reached an extraordinary level. This is mainly due to all the theories and rumors about this tape. However, it is also the actors who have consistently stated that this will be one of the best feature films in the MCU. Something that Tom Holland himself does not stop saying.

According to the actor in charge of playing Spider-Man on this occasion, No way home is “the most ambitious independent superhero film ever made”. Holland of course is aware that Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame They were also extremely ambitious, but these two films had the participation of dozens of characters, and were the result of a decade of planning.

While it seems that No way home it does not have as much planning for its culmination, or at least something not as complicated as the way up to EndgameThe idea of ​​saying goodbye to another version of Spider-Man, and seeing multiple classic villains return is something that has attracted public attention.

Recall that both the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield films ended unexpectedly, as tapes such as Spider-man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 they were canceled. It is so No way home It seems that he will finally give a just closure to this character.

On related topics, Kristen Dunst talks about coming back as Mary Jane. Similarly, Spider-Man: No Way Home it is a success in presales.

Editor’s Note:

While there seem to be plans to make more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland, you have to consider that No way home It could well be the last time we see this actor take on the role of the arachnid. In this way, let’s hope the MCU manages to offer us a good goodbye for this role.

Via: IGN