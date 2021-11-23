Nov 23, 2021 at 07:06 CET

EFE / Milwaukee

This time it was the turn of the base Jrue Holiday to be the leader of the attack of the Milwaukee bucks by contributing 18 points and guiding them to 123-92 win over Orlando Magic. The Bucks’ scoring ease allowed them to reach halftime with the biggest advantage (77-36) in the history of the Milwaukee team. Before Monday, Milwaukee’s biggest lead at halftime was 78-40 over the Detroit Pistons on December 26, 1978. The Bucks won that game 143-84.

Milwaukee beat Orlando for the second time in three days. The Bucks won 117-108 on Saturday.

Milwaukee eventually built a 51-point lead, becoming the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season. The biggest lead on record as of Monday was 45 points, gained by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 138-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Backup guard Pat Connaughton finished with 17 points, which left him second-highest scorer for the Bucks who had seven players with double-digit numbers, including Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. in addition to putting two plugs. Center Bobby Portis, who has emerged with his best individual game, dominated the paint by leaving with a double-double 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Orlando (4-14), who played the second straight game for the Bucks, did it again without their leading scorer, point guard Cole Anthony, who has a right ankle injury. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley did not release a final date for Anthony’s return.