The digital asset curator Metaversal announced Tuesday that it had completed a $ 50 million funding round to further expand its investment capabilities in the non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse sectors.

The Series A funding round was co-led by investment firms CoinFund and Foxhaven, with additional participation from Collab + Currency, Dapper Labs, Digital Currency Group, Franklin Templeton, Rarible, Theta Blockchain Ventures, Galaxy Vision Hill, and others.

Metaversal said it will use the funding to expand its non-fungible token (NFT) business, including acquiring valuable digital collectibles and supporting projects that its venture study is about to begin. The funding has also enabled Metaversal to secure partnerships with the NFT Rarible platform and Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain. Flow, which provides the infrastructure for NBA Top Shot and CryptoKitties, is also supported by Google and Filecoin, among other notable partners.

NFTs were a major factor in the success of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology in 2021. The sector generated more than $ 14 billion in sales during the year, with digital art collections and digital collectibles accounting for 91% of transactions, according to industry data. Although digital art has largely dominated the NFT market to date, that could soon change with the advent of music NFTs and fashion-focused collectibles.

NFT sales peaked in late August and early September. Source: NonFungible

Venture capital funds have also identified NFTs as an important growth vector and have financed projects in this space worth $ 2.1 billion through the third quarter of 2021. Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz was responsible for nearly 40% of deal activities focused on NFTs, according to PitchBook. As Cointelegraph reported, hedge funds invested more than $ 17 billion in crypto and blockchain-focused startups in the first 10 months of 2021, more than triple the number in all of 2020.

