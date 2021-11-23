The Avándaro Center offer

It has rooms and large gardens, perfect for holding congresses, conferences, work sessions, product launches, integration and incentive meetings, end-of-the-year dinners and any type of activity that involves from 4 to 400 people.

The executive lounges have projectors, Wi Fi, high quality sound, stereo with independent channels per room, echo cancellation and are adapted so that both face-to-face and online conferences can be held.

Comfort is another attribute that business travelers seek, which is why Centro Avándaro offers comfortable furnishings, automatic curtains, and air conditioning.

In addition to the configuration of the work areas, in Centro Avándaro users will have access to services such as comfortable rooms, breakfast, coffee breakComplimentary lunch, dinner and cocktail, as well as amenities such as a spa, pool and tennis courts.

After executive meetings, it is also possible to use the facilities offered by Hotel Avándaro and, why not, also hold a convivial tournament at the Avándaro Golf Club.

It is worth noting that a key element of success in companies arises from the correct interaction between work teams, which is why organizations should carry out activities that complement the work environment.

With this in mind, Centro Avándaro offers a wide range of integration activities, work meetings or conventions in a comfortable and safe environment. In this way, the goal of reconciling work and relaxation is achieved.