Hogwarts Legacy Release Window Revealed

Originally, Hogwarts legacy, the RPG that takes place in the magical world of Harry Potter, was going to be available at some point in 2021. However, at the beginning of the year a delay was announced until an unspecified date of 2022. Now, although still we do not have clear information, It seems like there is already a release window for this title.

In a recent interview with Toy World magazine, Warner Bros. General Manager Rachel Wakley stated that Hogwarts legacy would be available after the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in April 2022. This is what was commented on the matter:

“The second major release in 2022 will be for a new console game: Hogwarts Legacy. The reaction to the advance has been astonishing and it looks like it will be a great success. We know that video games are such an important part of the market and in which we had to participate. From what we’ve seen, the launch will be worth the wait and will offer a unique way for fans to interact with the franchise. “

At the moment there is no more information about it. Considering that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hit theaters until April 15, 2022, it’s very probable that Hogwarts legacy is available in the second half of the year. Now we can only wait for more details to come to light.

Editor’s Note:

Although the Harry Potter property is no longer what it once was, Hogwarts legacy it has the potential to be a great open world game with RPG elements that demonstrate why people love the world that JK Rowling created.

Via: Rachel Wakley