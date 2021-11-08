Hogwarts Legacy was revealed just over a year ago, and throughout this time we’ve been waiting for updates on the new title inspired by the Harry Potter universe. Since its announcement, Warner Bros. hasn’t shown much more of the title, and neither has its developer, Avalanche Software. We know that the premiere of Hogwarts Legacy was scheduled for this 2021, although its developer company confirmed that the title would be delayed until 2022. Now, a recent interview with a senior Warner Bros. would have revealed the Hogwarts Legacy release date.

Rachel Wakely, general manager of Warner Bros., recently gave an interview to Toy World magazine. In it, Wakely details the next products from the Harry Potter universe that will be making an appearance in the near future. In addition, it was in this same interview where he mentioned that the company is working on two very important projects in the Harry Potter universe for 2022. The first of them would be Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third part of the film series; while the second would be Hogwarts legacy.

“The second major release in 2022 will be a new console game: Hogwarts Legacy. The reaction to the trailer has been astonishing and it looks like it will be a huge success. We know that video games are such an important part of the market and in which we have to participate. From what we’ve seen, the launch will be worth the wait and offer a unique way for fans to interact with the franchise. “

Hogwarts Legacy could arrive in the second half of 2022

Also, we know that Warner Bros. has a list of video games that will debut in 2022. Before the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, the one of Gotham Knights is scheduled –title that would point to the spring of 2022-. At the moment We do not know month in which we will be able to see the next title of the Harry Potter franchise, but it seems to point to the second half of 2022.

Hogwarts legacy is being developed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC. We know that the title will not include the Whomping Willow, one of the greatest symbols of the Harry Potter franchise, but its makers have explained the reasons for its omission.