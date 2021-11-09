It is expected that Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets hits theaters in April 2022, which would leave the next game Hogwarts legacy for the second half of the year. Find out more in this note!

After confirming the game delay at the beginning of the year, Hogwarts legacy did not give much to talk about. All you did was speculate when it might become available. Now, the general manager of Warner Bros, Rachel wakely, spoke about two important premieres that the company has for the year 2022: Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Hogwarts Legacy.

Wakely, in an interview with Toy World, made it clear to us that the premiere of the third film of Fantastic Animals It will be the priority for next year and that will influence the release date of the video game, leaving it for after April. This is so that both productions do not coincide and do not overshadow each other.

“The reaction to the trailer has been astonishing and it looks like it will be a huge success. We know that video games are such an important part of the market and in which we had to participate. From what we’ve seen, the launch will be worth the wait and offer a unique way for fans to interact with the franchise.“, Commented the general manager of WB.

Hogwarts legacy will be an open-world RPG that will take place in the late 1800s. The game was announced at the PS5 event in September last year, with a trailer confirming its release for 2021. However, earlier this year, the game it was delayed until 2022.

The trailer for Hogwarts legacy He showed us a lot of activities, of which we can participate at the time of playing, that are typical of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, for example the ceremony with the Sorting Hat (to know which house you belong to). We also saw several spaces of the castle, a variety of classes such as potions, Quidditch practices, meeting fantastic creatures, among several others. In all these we see the students with their characteristic robes. In addition, he anticipated the presence of Hogsmeade and the dangers that we will have to face both inside and outside the castle: dementors, dark wizards, dragons, spiders, trolls and much more.

Portkey games (Harry Potter games division at WB Game) and Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity) are in charge of developing the game that will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. We still have to wait a little longer to enter this world that we have already known for several years, but that will surely surprise us with every detail.

