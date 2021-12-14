It has been more than a year since we were able to see the Open world RPG based on the Harry Potter franchise, Hogwarts Legacy, as was featured at a PlayStation event dedicated to showcasing future PS5 releases. Well, now the new rumors suggest that we will be able to see the game of Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. in the next event organized by PlayStation.

Many fans expected to see some of Hogwarts legacy during The Game Awards 2021, but finally they were left with the desire, since nothing was shown regarding the title. Once the event presented by Geoff keighley, insider Millie has shared a tweet in which she talks about Warner Bros. reasons for not showing anything about the Avalanche game. Apparently, Warner Bros. would have chosen to treat the promotion of the title carefully, something that seems to be the result of all the transphobic comments of JK Rowling, the author of the saga, which overshadowed the presentation of the project itself. Even so, those responsible assured that the author “is not directly involved” in the development.

Hogwarts Legacy can be seen during the next PlayStation event

Hogwarts Legacy was last shown over a year ago. It was shown right in the middle of the whole JK media backlash. The game was victim to that. WB are being very careful with this game. For now though, It looks like hesitancy and caution is winning. https://t.co/cCuaR9MYPk – Millie A (@millieamand) December 10, 2021

Hogwarts Legacy was last shown over a year ago. He showed himself right in the middle of all the JK media backlash. The game was a victim of that “, this is what can be read in the tweet of the aforementioned insider. “WB is being very careful with this game. For now, however, It seems that hesitancy and caution are winning“, Add. In addition to the whole JK Rowling thing, The development of Hogwarts Legacy was also affected by the abandonment of its designer after statements similar to that of the author of the franchise.

Briefly returning to The Game Awards 2021, Millie herself also talks about a rumor stating that Hogwarts Legacy had planned to show a new trailer during the event, but Warner decided to remove it from the event. and replace it with the brief teaser of the Wonder Woman game. So now, as we have already said, rumors suggest that We can see some of the game at the next PlayStation event.

Avalanche and Warner Bros. Game Could Have Been Part of The Game Awards 2021

All that said, we just have to wait to see if the rumors come true. What is certain, at least for the moment, is that, Hogwarts Legacy will arrive in 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.