How problematic it is to talk about a franchise whose author has ruined its prestige. For many people, it is a no-return to the universe that we now call “Wizarding World,” a rename that encompasses more than just the name Harry Potter. For other people, devotion to the franchise trumps names. No one is the one to judge the decision of each one, although Warner herself is aware of it, and Avalanche Software as well. For this reason, everything points to A new trailer for the Hogwarts Legacy game would be ready, although they are weighing when to show it.

This rumor appears because, on your Twitter profile, analyst Millie Amand states that “a new Hogwarts Legacy asset is ready,” which would imply that Avalanche has a new trailer ready that could be displayed at any time. In fact, she also highlights that “Warner is aware of Rowling’s current situation, so, knowing what will happen, they have doubts and concerns«. For that reason, it is being carefully studied the moment when said trailer will be released.

Hogwarts Update Asset is ready. Awaiting sign off from Warner. They have final decision / approval for public release. WB concerned of more JK media backlash, they understand it will happen regardless of when asset is shown but ‘hesitant and concerned’ is current mood. pic.twitter.com/3FBT8NnkU5 – Millie A (@millieamand) November 30, 2021

Regarding Hogwarts Legacy, the famous title that was leaked in 2018 and it generated a lot of expectation, it was officially announced at the end of 2020 and, although it had planned to be released in 2021, the release date was changed to summer 2022. In it we will find an open world, set on a date prior to the events of Fantastic Animals, and long before the original Harry Potter. Of course, it is a title that, despite everything, has generated a lot of interest, since We had practically a decade without any video game (not counting those of iOS and Android) that would take us back to that world.

As we have mentioned before, the “Wizarding World” franchise has been seriously tainted by JK Rowling’s position against the trans collective, a situation that damages all related projects that were on the way, such as Hogwarts Legacy, or the remaining Fantastic Animals films, which, after the poor result of the last film, plus the bad reputation of its creator, could be forced to finish much earlier than planned.