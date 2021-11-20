The new streaming platform HBO Max has announced that it will premiere Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament the next November 29th in Spain. It is a contest that commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which is now being screened again in theaters. Over four chapters, the contest will pit teams representing the different Hogwarts houses, starting with Gryffindor versus Hufflepuff. Hundreds of questions will ask a single winning team of a coveted cup that lovers of the saga’s books and movies will recognize.

The emblematic Herren mirren will be in charge of presenting Harry Potter: the Hogwarts Houses Tournament, in which well-known faces from the universe such as Shirley Henderson, Tom Felton, Simon Fisher Becker, Pete Davidson, Jay Leno or Luke Youngblood will also participate. All this has been revealed through the contest trailer:

HBO will continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Philosopher’s Stone

The great celebration of the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter: The Philosopher’s Stone will take place on December 1 with the premiere of Return to hogwarts, a special that will reunite the cast members of the saga with the director of the first film, Chris Columbus. We will have to see how nostalgic this reunion is, which is sure to be about the greatest anecdotes and memories of the entire team that started a universe that today is expanding in theaters while waiting for the third installment of Fantastic Animals. In Return to Hogwarts, they will appear:

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson

Rupert grint

Helena Bonham Carter

Robbie Coltrane

Ralph fiennes

Gary oldman

Imelda Staunton

Tom felton

James phelps

Oliver phelps

Mark williams

Bonnie wright

Alfred Enoch

Matthew lewis

Evanna lynch

<br>

Know more: Hogwarts Legacy gives small touches of the dark wizards that will be in the game



In the video game sector, the Harry Potter universe seems to be worthily represented in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy.