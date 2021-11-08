The rivalry between Vin Diesel and Dawyne Johnson is being much more interesting than most of the movies that come to our theaters. The last we had known so far about their fiefdom were some statements by the protagonist of ‘Red Alert’ that they were completely opposites, but now everything has taken an unexpected turn with Diesel’s request for Johnson to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’.

“You must appear”

Johnson already stated in July of this year that he was not going to participate in the tenth installment of the saga, but Diesel has not hesitated to make clear that “has an important role“in what is to come and what”Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else“in a post on his Instagram account:

Little brother Dwayne, the time has come. The world await the end of ‘Fast & Furious 10’. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no vacation without you and them sending each other good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits us. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would arrive and we would have the best of the saga ending with ‘Fast & Furious 10’! I say this with love, but you must appear, do not leave empty a franchise in which you have a very important role. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.





Some surprising statements by Diesel in which it is true that there is no apology for the previous encounters, but it is probably the closest thing to them that the actor is willing to make publicly.

Now the roof is in Johnson’s window, will he be willing to return to a franchise that he left after the eighth installment, for which he also made it a condition not to share any scene with the protagonist of ‘Riddick’? We will have to sit and wait, but Stranger things have been seen in Hollywood …