If you are one of those who dreams of the Pillow ankle boots that Louis Vuitton launched last winter, but their price is far from the personal budget, do not despair. After seeing how Mango released a similar version, H&M It comes with a design that also resembles it but with an even cheaper price. It is possible that the model runs out after a few days…

Although for a few 850 euros it does not represent a large sum of money, the vast majority of human beings cannot afford to spend that amount of money on boots. Available in three different colors, these shoes are one of the street style favorites.





A very similar and (much) cheaper version

Black in color, with thick soles and padding, these ankle boots are a very successful clone. H&M has noticed that this shoe is liked and does not hesitate to launch its own (economic) version. On sale for 29.99 euros, this design promises to add originality to our winter looks.





Quilted nylon sports boots. Ankle cuff with elastic drawstring. Fleece lining and insoles. Thick rubber soles. Sole thickness 7 cm.

Photos | Louis Vuitton, H&M