The publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company, Hive Blockchain expects to produce 6,900 Ether (ETH) and 670 Bitcoin (BTC) for the fiscal quarter ending December 31, marking a respective decline and increase over the previous quarter.

In a Wednesday notice to shareholders, Hive said it had mined 6,280 Ether from October 1 to December 21, and was on track to mine more than 65 ETH a day for the remainder of 2021. This projected total (6,900 ETH) would represent a decrease of more than 20% compared to the 8,688 ETH that the company mined from July 1 to September 30. However, Hive expects its Bitcoin production to increase 2% on a quarterly basis, from roughly 656 BTC to 670 BTC.

“This increase [de Bitcoin] has been driven by previously announced investments that have been made in next-generation miners and the expansion of our Bitcoin mining facilities. “ Hive reported. “This drop in Ether production in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter will be partly offset by the increase in the average price of Ether by 45%, and the higher Bitcoin mined in this quarter driven by the increase in the price of Ether. Bitcoin in the quarter of more than 35% “.

The Canadian cryptocurrency mining firm attributed the slowdown in ETH mining as the average difficulty increased by more than 16% in the current quarter, including a peak on December 7 as more projects entered the ecosystem.. However, Hive also said that ETH’s “strong” price had helped the company support mining operations as difficulty increased. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of ETH rose more than 50% since September 30 to hit an all-time high of more than $ 4,800 in November.

“HIVE has a healthy coin inventory of both Ether and Bitcoin and has an ongoing strategy to build our inventory through calendar 2022,” said the mining firm. “We are no longer selling coins, we are storing them until the new year.”

Known to many for its mining efforts with a focus on green energy, Hive has facilities in Canada, Sweden and Iceland. In June, the company announced that it had received approval to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange. At the close of this edition, the stock is trading at $ 2.87, having risen more than 2% in the last 24 hours.

