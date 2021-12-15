The successes of the arachnid

With great power comes great responsibility. The quintessential arachnid premise has not been mentioned so frequently in the Tom Holland saga, but it has manifested itself in the Marvel Studios treatment. Unlike the previous franchises, Kevin Feige’s one omitted an origin story that, beyond the variants, is already well known to all. Instead, he limited the presentation to a recruiting talk with Iron Man that sealed the spider’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The event was historic, not only for the franchise, but for the entire film industry with two majors such as Sony and Disney reaching an unprecedented agreement that has resulted in a true delight for fans. Because although the Marvelita saga had already demonstrated its potential, the addition of the publishing house’s flagship hero gave it added value that has not stopped growing since then. And the study has not stopped taking advantage of it.

With great power comes great responsibility

Long before the Infinity Saga was even nearing its end, Marvel Studios was debated over who would be the new cornerstone of the franchise. The one noted par excellence was Doctor Strange, also prompted by rumors that linked Johnny Depp and Joaquin Phoenix to the role. The doubts ended with Peter Parker, which was evidenced by his frank closeness to Iron Man who immediately embraced him as a true successor. So much so that Happy Hogan himself tells him that “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he hadn’t known that you would be here after he was gone.” And boy has it been, since since then the spider has served as the axis of the new great central conflict: the multiverse.

He was first referred to in Thor: Dark World and mentioned in Doctor Strange, but it was Spider-Man: Far From Home who was responsible for his first exploration. Although it was all a trick of Mysterio, the explanations were decisive so that all those sectors of the public who did not know the concept began to become familiar with it. It didn’t take long for Loki to open the alternate lines, but the first big dive comes with Sin on the way home pitting the spider against old acquaintances from other franchises.

There are good reasons to think that this trend will continue for a while, as both Marvel and Sony have renewed their alliance for a new solo trilogy. Added to this are the imminent crossovers, Secret Wars being one of the most rumored and desired by fans, but also by the Russo brothers. The directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame confessed that they would only return to the saga for the adaptation of this arc, that how could it be otherwise, gives enormous weight to Spider-Man.