Hitman 3’s first year has been fantastic, prompting the IO Interactive team to draw on its success by confirming that it has become the most successful Hitman of the entire franchiseAlthough the trilogy in general does not fall short either after reaching 50 million players.

For all these reasons the company intends to publish new content by 2022. Throughout the coming year, news of all kinds will be arriving that will begin to be available from January 20 and will be published throughout the following months.

To begin with, the PC version will be updated to be compatible with the ray-tracing technology and will also feature support for virtual reality, without specifying the devices that will be compatible with it. In addition, a new game mode called Arcade Sneaky Targets will be added.

Later, sometime in spring 2022, another very important update will be launched which will include some content that the community has not stopped requesting along with new maps, game modes, more ways to play, etc. For all this, we will have to wait until January to discover what else we will find in Hitman 3.