Hitman 3: in 2022 will arrive "several surprises that the community asked for for a long, long time"

New content is coming for Hitman 3. IO Interactive will add “a few surprises that the community has been asking for for a long, long time.”

IO Interactive announced new content for Hitman 3. The trilogy of “The World of Assassination”Will have a second year full of news, as confirmed by its creators.

After the launch of Hitman 3 earlier this year, a video game that since Geek Culture celebrate as an important exponent of the stealth genre, the team of IO Interactive announced that the trilogy of The World of Assassination, which collects Hitman 1, 2 and 3, exceeded 50 million players, and will celebrate with news for 2022.

Hitman 3: all content confirmed for 2022

First of all, next January 2022, Hitman VR will be launched in Pc. It is an adaptation of the award-winning experience of IO Interactive, now available in PlayStation VR: puts us in the shoes of Agent 47 with a first-person view and all the freedom of action that we know so that we seek the most effective and silent way to eliminate the targets that the assassination agency offers us.

That same month a Elusive Target Arcade, and although we do not have more details about it, it is a classic mode introduced in Hitman of 2016 that proposes a new enemy to eliminate in a limited time, with rewards as varied as interesting that are added to the catalog of objects of Agent 47. On the other hand, the arrival of Raytracing to the version of Hitman 3 on Pc.

Of course, this is not all. IO Interactive confirmed a second year of content for Hitman, and it seems that it will. Players can wait “New maps, stories, new modes, new ways to play and a few surprises that the community has been asking for for a long, long time ‘” as stated by the developer. We remind you that, although the news was announced for the third installment of The World of Assassination also fully integrates games Hitman 1 and 2, as long as you have bought them in advance.

Share it with whoever you want