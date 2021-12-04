An oversight, an excess of aggressiveness or simply the desire to hit the World Cup could have cost him dearly. Max verstappen. The Dutchman lost a sung pole against Lewis hamilton from an accident in the last corner of his last lap. The work of Valtteri Bottas, who will start between Hamilton and Verstappen in 2nd position, will be key this Sunday.

The work of the Spanish, gray: Fernando Alonso will come out 13th and Carlos Sainz, 15th.

Q1: Squires take command

The progressive improvement in track conditions made Q1 more crowded than usual. Especially at the end of the session and the circuit, where several drivers were affected in their last attempts by the chaos of the traffic that formed.

This factor caused that some pilots were left without improving and, therefore, eliminated. Fernando AlonsoFor example, it went to Q2 with the 15th time, but not the Aston Martin.

The fastest were the squires. Sergio perez and Valtteri Bottas they led the times table in Q1, although in the case of the Finn it was with a final scare. They replaced the engine before qualifying with a used one after detecting a fuel leak, a fact that may be behind the failure of the ignition system in the last few moments.

Lewis hamilton did not have a good qualifying start. With serious grip problems, his attempts to turn back failed. The Briton, who escaped sanction for his incident with Mazepin in practice, improved afterwards. Too Carlos Sainz had a serious scare, this time with Pierre Gasly.

Those eliminated were Latifi, Vettel, Stroll, Schumacher and Mazepin.

Times table Q1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Q2: Disaster of the Spanish

The grip problems that he already had in the first round were repeated in Hamilton in these seconds, but not only for him. Several drivers missed the optimal point of the line. Max verstappen jumped over the piano at Turn 22, but more serious was the incident of Carlos Sainz.

The Madrid native lost the rear of his Ferrari at the same point where his partner had the accident on Friday, with the key difference that he did not hit the wall … but licked it. The rear wing of the Spanish SF21 was affected, which in the end cost him to be eliminated.

It was not the day of the Spanish. Sainz, who stayed in a poor 15th position, will start two positions behind Fernando Alonso, which will make it 13th. The Spaniard did not have a comfortable lap until the end, and in fact his only decent lap did not even serve to aspire to pass the cut.

Those eliminated were Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

Times table Q2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Q3: Hit by Verstappen and pole by Hamilton

Bottas was the first to set a benchmark time in Q3, but his lead at the top of the table was ephemeral. And it is that Verstappen was not going to deliver the spoon without fighting. On his first attempt he dropped to 1: 27.6, which seemed like a more than good lap.

Hamilton replied and dropped a tenth, forcing the Red Bull to clench his teeth to try to lower the clock even more … and that began to do. The Dutchman completed the first two sectors of his last lap with a record, two tenths below, but in the last corner he lost his rear slightly and crashed on the side.

He will start third behind the two Mercedes, eventually forcing him to overtake on a circuit where it is very difficult.