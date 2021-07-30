The Simpsons: Hit & Run is, possibly, one of the games based on television series most loved by the gaming community for knowing how to transmit all the essence of the most famous family of Springfield through a hilarious GTA-style sandbox. Years later, he continues to star in streams and an important community of players and developers asks for a new installment or a remake, but the showrunner of the animated series assures that it is a complicated task, more than you would expect.

“I would love to see a remastered version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, I would, but it is a complicated corporate octopus trying to make that happen,” says Matt Selman, one of the showrunners of The Simpsons in an interview with IGN. It should be remembered that the original game The Simpsons: Hit & Run was published by EA, but, obviously, the rights to the series correspond to FOX, now part of Disney. Therefore, in case EA wanted to do a remastering or a new installment, it would have to have the approval of Mickey Mouse and the Disney management, something unlikely today.

Back in the day, Selman explains, getting managers to approve of making a GTA-style game was quite a battle. “We were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and the publisher just wanted another driving game and we thought: everyone plays any version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of their cars,” says the showrunner. “That was a great creative battle over whether it was just a ‘drive and do missions’ game, or a a game of ‘get out of the car and do missions’. But I do think that battle was worth having. ”

<br>

A few years ago, The Simpsons had an important role in video games with proposals of all kinds, but lately they have abandoned the medium and it seems difficult for them to come back at some point near. At least not with a remake of The Simpsons: Hit Run, although Selman will comment that he would be willing to do so.