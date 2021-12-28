Due to the ravages caused by the current health crisis, the world has experienced a growing shortage of raw materials for more than a year, which translates into a greater shortage in terms of the manufacture of goods and services. Although at present the world epidemiological semaphore has begun to change and society begins to adapt to the new normal, the damage generated is still tangible, an example of this is the complaint posted on networks, where they point out that there is a shortage at Home Depot and they point out that offers products that are not in Stock.

It hits Home Depot shortage and user complains in networks.

Today the way society conducts itself has been transformed, this as a result of all the problems derived from the current Covid-19 pandemic, this radical change is due in part to forced confinement, which generated a growing demand online trading; However, this shortage is still visible inside stores, causing complaints like the following on social networks.

Hello, @Profeco.

I made a purchase online at @TheHomeDepotMx and they made me a cancellation of my product that according to they do not have in stock, being that it continues to appear that they have in stock. pic.twitter.com/vk0Y86Ay4A – 𝗜𝗕𝗥𝗔 𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥  🔴⚫ (@Ibra_DC) December 26, 2021

The complaint indicated by the Internet user highlights the lack of products in Stock, a problem that can generate the loss of one or more potential customers, since the user may perceive this type of conflict as a bad shopping experience and in this way relate to the marks a negative image.

The affected person denounced the event from his personal Twitter tape @Ibra_DC, where it is possible to see a photograph as evidence, as well as a comment placed as a title where the following reads: “Hello, @Profeco, I made an online purchase in @TheHomeDepotMx and they made me a cancellation of my product that according to they do not have in stock, being that it continues to appear that they have in stock ”.

Given this situation within the photograph posted in the post, it can be seen that the alleged product that was canceled by the complainant due to lack of stock, is still active within the website, which suggests the possibility that more buyers suffer from an arbitrary cancellation for not having the product.

Similar cases have been present during the season prior to the December holidays, where various Internet users have indicated that various department stores offer products that they do not have in stock, which ends in cancellations and late deliveries, within the indicated products are the video game consoles, due to the fact that the primary materials used for the manufacture of the components are still scarce and in the process of shipping, it is worth mentioning that daily trade has begun to improve the general economy of society, however, the shortage of accumulated material will generate conflicts between stores and consumers, since it has not yet been fully recovered.

