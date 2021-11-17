The Facebook Papers continue to take their toll within Goal, the company run by Mark Zuckerberg. Despite the name change and some other attempts to wash its image, the company is looking to avoid further leaks. It is clear that the case of Frances Haugen has penetrated deep and managers want to prevent new similar situations.

Therefore they would bet on a posture more inclined to secrecy in the internal management of information. As published The Verge, the social network is at a crossroads: how to maintain its open posture towards its employees – and the historic slogan Be open-, and simultaneously impose control measures to prevent the massive output of documents that are not intended to be shared publicly.

According to the report, one of the main changes has been seen in the Integrity area of ​​Facebook, “coincidentally” the section in which Frances Haugen worked. Meta has now established a limited list of employees who are automatically approved to access the organization’s private groups on Workplace, its internal communication platform.

The list in question has been baptized as umbrella (Umbrella) and includes just over 6 thousand employees from Integrity and other related departments. While the number doesn’t seem that small, let’s keep in mind that Meta has more than 68 thousand full-time workers today. Those who do not appear on the list but wish to have access to one of the Integrity groups have to fill out a form to request it.

That Meta, now the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, seek answers to leaks in secrecy is not a particularly new idea in Silicon Valley. This does not mean that it is positive or effective, but it is the strategy that most technology companies adopt.

The report of The Verge shows that Facebook was never shy about sharing sensitive information with its employees. The slogan Be open it has been boosted internally with the endorsement of the main executives, and it could be said that historically it has produced results. Although Mark Zuckerberg’s company has been the focus of several controversies over the years, until Frances Haugen’s appearance on the scene it had not suffered from internal leaks of such magnitude.

Therefore, having to consider the alternative of closed groups, restricted access and secrecy in general it is something that does not seem to fit with the internal culture of Meta or —for practical purposes— Facebook. This is clearly evident in an internal message sent by Andrew Bosworth, the company’s current chief technology officer, and which was publicly disclosed. In it, the feeling that Meta is now too big a company for everyone to have access to everything is clear.

When the ‘Be Open’ no longer works as before

“If my previous advice in response to the leaks was to be more intentional when writing, my current advice is that we should insist that people be more intentional when reading. But reading and writing require asymmetric effort and therefore to achieve that goal, I think we need to manage our information more carefully. I would be disappointed if well-intentioned people were unable to access information that could legitimately improve their work; but I do not consider requesting access to such information to be too high a bar, more than I consider asking people to write more clearly. These are the natural consequences of our scale and importance and to deny them would be to put our head in the sand in an act of illusion, “he explained.

Bosworth’s memo was sent out on October 20; that is, a few days before the publication of the Facebook Papers. Since then, the secrecy in Meta has not only gone through lists of employees and closed groups. In November, Meta’s legal and communications department removed certain internal content that was going to be shown to employees in a meeting. The reason for self-censorship? The fear of leaks.

Is secrecy the answer that Meta is looking for to avoid new leaks? We’ll see how this story progresses in the future.