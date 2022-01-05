For weeks now, many shops and bakeries have offered roscones de Reyes in their Christmas assortment, but it is now that this traditional sweet bread lives its great moment. Homemade or bought, the roscón puts the official icing on Christmas while gifts are opened, turned into a tradition that seems very homeland and millenary to us. However, rosconera fever is actually a more recent custom than is usually thought, and it came to us from France.

The galette des rois It is increasingly known in our country and many French-style patisseries prepare it at this time, but this sweet puff pastry is not the antecedent of our roscón. Today the galette is widespread throughout the Gallic country, although it is still much more typical in the northern regions and also in parts of Belgium and Flemish lands. At center and south was styled and is styled more a kind of Brioche, similar to the one that also became popular in Switzerland.

The profane origins

Let us briefly recall that the most remote antecedents of the roscón de Reyes must be found in classical antiquity, at least in terms of the custom of celebrating the Epiphany of the Adoration of the Magi. The Christmas holidays themselves have their origins in pagan rites, the Roman Saturnalia and the festivities that celebrate the arrival of a new year or the renewal of the land and the fertility of the next harvests.

Indoor scene. Peasant family sitting in front of the home to celebrate the feast of Epiphany with the traditional ‘galette des rois’. Victor Fournel, 1887.

The long-awaited Three Kings Day is the culmination of our Christmas holidays in the Christian tradition, the adoration of those mysterious figures from the East before the first human manifestation of Christ. There are few mentions of Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar in the biblical texts; have been apocryphal works and popular culture those that have been shaping the traditions and their iconography over the centuries.

Be that as it may, January 6 is marked on our calendar as one of the most important dates for its religious relevance, despite the fact that today we only remember the gifts, to finally say goodbye to the parties and to allow ourselves the last caloric whim by dipping the roscón in a cup of thick chocolate.

The aristocratic fashion that came from France

Knowing the busy political history of Spain helps a lot to shed some light on many of the food customs that define us today, even if it is a complex tangle to unravel. Focusing on the monarchs, we are interested in remembering that the Crown passed from the house of Austria to the Bourbons with Philip V, Duke of Anjou and first Spanish Bourbon king. Born in 1683 in Versailles, and crowned in 1700, he reigned until the year of his death in 1746 in Madrid.

Thus, the first Bourbon and grandson of Louis XIV, the great French Sun King, brought various customs of our neighbors, or rather of the Gallic aristocracy, among which were included especially those traditions related to leisure, fashion and the pleasures of good food.

Le gâteau des Rois. Jean-Baptiste Greuze, 1774.

The journalist, historian and gourmet expert Ana Vega Pérez de Arlucea collects the testimony of Dionisio Pérez in ‘The classic Spanish kitchen’ (1936) in which it is stated that the monarch liked to celebrate the Epiphany in the French style, probably eating the typical sweet couronne or gâteau des rois. This festival had assimilated the pagan custom of introducing a bean who made whoever found her king or queen for a day.

But, as Vega points out, said cake stayed on aristocratic tables and was unknown among the rest of the population, in such a way that in the 19th century practically nobody in Spain knew that there was a sweet from Reyes, much less supposedly shaped like a donut.

The first cakes of Kings

Late in the century of industrialization, refined French cuisine was making a place for itself in our country, bringing pastry to the wealthiest of the capitals. We know that by the middle of the century the Madrid pastry shop of a patissier French called Soulant It offered its customers a cake called the Three Kings cake, as a Gallic specialty.

Ramón de Mesonero Romanos mentions as a foreign and typically French “ancient custom” the “flattering and philosophical” ceremony of the Epiphany banquets with the name of “The Three Kings cake”, suggesting that it could also be adopted in Spain. And it describes how after the corresponding feast a cake or pie Among the diners that a bean contains, and whoever finds it is declared the king of the party.

Roscones were served for singles and single women at aristocratic dances

The plan seemed more than attractive and as such It was first penetrating the high society of Madrid, that like all good aristocracy could never refuse the foreign fashions that called to the party and a certain riot among the luxurious corselettes. Even his ritual adapted, serving himself in the dances of the eve of Kings separate cakes to single and single, playing matches between those who found the bean or almond. By throwing the house out the window, the treasure was replaced by coins, pieces of jewelry or porcelain.

And the cake became a roscón

As with almost everything in life, pastry and sweets were becoming more and more affordable to the rest of the population, and the Three Kings cake was democratized. At the turn of the century, the recipe was adapted to more humble versions in the pastry shops frequented by the urban middle class, acquiring the popular name of roscón because of its rounded shape. Of course, no hole, no fruit and, it would be necessary more, no filling.

The writer and journalist Angel Muro Goiri has left us the first written recipe for the primitive cake, published at the beginning of the year 1895 in one of his articles on cooking, describing it as “cake, cake, cake or good sized bun it carries an almond or something like that in its entrails. “The recipe, based on flour, butter, sugar, lemon zest and eggs, is attributed to Elise Dosne, wife of the then French President Adolphe Thiers.

We would have little to wait to find the recipe that most genuinely refers us to the roscón as we know it today. It was the french pastry chef Adolphe solichon, established in Madrid, who published the formula in his work ‘El arte culinario’ (1901). A dough of sweet bread, opened, with butter and flavored with orange blossom, with its central hole and decorated with candied pumpkin.

The witness would be collected by other authors such as the Marchioness of Parabere, who also included in her recipe sprinkles of various colors, and pastry chefs from all over the country, penetrating first among the society of the main cities. It would not be until the second half of the last century when roscones began to be seen fillers, until little by little we have been flooded by industrial versions and author recreations with more or less risky proposals.

Photos | iStock – Keith Williamson – Bruno Sánchez – Wikimedia Commons

