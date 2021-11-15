In the case of AirPods 2, we remember that there are two versions. One of them has the possibility of charging the case wirelessly or by cable, while the other offers only the possibility of charging it by cable. Taking into account that this charging accessory (cable) is included in the box and it is the only difference that exists, we believe that the others tend to compensate more because they are also cheaper.

The well-known Amazon online store offers original Apple products, supplied by the Cupertino company itself and it has the advantage that it tends to offer them cheaper at times. They also do it by offering a return period of at least 30 days and with a 2 years warranty which is covered the first year by Apple and the second by the store itself.

This article contains links to Amazon that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.

In fact, the offer in question we are talking about leaves the AirPods 2 in its normal version for 99 euros, which is a discount of 50 euros with respect to the price in the Apple Store. Although if you want to go for the version with that possibility of wireless charging, it costs 20 euros more because it also has a discount of almost 60 euros.

Are they still worth it at the gates of 2022?

Yes and definitely yes. They are headphones that not only will have full compatibility with Apple, Android and Windows devices, but also have an excellent H1 chip that gives them the possibility of having a sound quality very balanced in both bass and treble.

In the same way, they are very comfortable headphones that offer a autonomy up to 4 hours uninterrupted that can be doubled with just a few minutes of recharging in its case. Obviously the AirPods 3 or the AirPods Pro are more advanced, but the difference in sound level is not so great and in relation to their appearance they may not be the most suitable for everyone. Therefore, if you were waiting to decide, these offers leave them like a real candy.